Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says deliberations by the world leaders at COP27 will shape the future of our struggle against climate change.
In a tweet on Monday, he termed climate change a challenge of the century.
The Prime Minister said we have a duty to leave a clean and green environment to our coming generations. He said world should vow at COP27 to succeed at all costs.
