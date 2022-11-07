Swabi    -     Dispute Resolution Council (DRC)  has solved 136 conflicts of different  natures out of a total 156  during the month of October 2022.  A performance review meeting  of DRC was informed held here  on Sunday which was held under  the chairmanship of its chairman  Afsar Khan. The meeting besides  other members was attended by  Secretary Mohammad Rasheed  Khan Advocate.  The meeting was told that out of  136 cases resolved 53 were domestic  conflicts, three money disputes  and 34 were of other nature cases.  It was said that the DRC members  were working dedicatedly to solve  the remaining 20 issues.  Chairman DRC said that resolving  the conflicts among two parties  in the society would help reduce  crime ratio while oppressed