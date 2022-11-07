Share:

Swabi - Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) has solved 136 conflicts of different natures out of a total 156 during the month of October 2022. A performance review meeting of DRC was informed held here on Sunday which was held under the chairmanship of its chairman Afsar Khan. The meeting besides other members was attended by Secretary Mohammad Rasheed Khan Advocate. The meeting was told that out of 136 cases resolved 53 were domestic conflicts, three money disputes and 34 were of other nature cases. It was said that the DRC members were working dedicatedly to solve the remaining 20 issues. Chairman DRC said that resolving the conflicts among two parties in the society would help reduce crime ratio while oppressed