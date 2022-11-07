SUKKUR - Bandits attacked a police camp in
Ghotki district on Sunday and martyred 5 policemen including DSP and
2 SHOs. According to Police Spokesperson, a police camp was set up to
rescue the hostages at Ubauro area
in Ghotki, more than 150 bandits attacked the police camp at night. Five
policemen were killed during the police encounter in Ghotki.
There was a fight between the dacoits and the police in Ubauro’s Kacha, as a result of which, 5 policemen
including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto,
SHO Deen Muhammad Laghari, SHO
Abdul Malik Kananger and two constables were martyred while three
officials were injured. During the attack, a gang of over 50 robbers had
taken control of the warehouse and
blocked the entrances to the warehouse. A heavy contingent of police
was sent to Kacha area, while the police also faced difficulties after the
robbers took over the front. Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)
and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto
Zardari has strongly condemned an
attack on police party by criminal elements in Kacha area near Rawanti
town of Ghotki district.
In a statement issued from Media
Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, the
Chairman of PPP expressed deep
grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five police officials including
the DSP and two SHOs in the incident. “I salute to Shaheed DSP Abdul
Malik Bhutto, Shaheed SHOs Deen
Muhammad Laghari and Abdul Malik Kamangar and two policemen
Shaheed Salim Chachar and Shaheed
Jatoi for sacrificing their lives in the
line of duty and my heart goes out to
the families of martyrs”, he added.