Share:

SUKKUR - Bandits attacked a police camp in

Ghotki district on Sunday and martyred 5 policemen including DSP and

2 SHOs. According to Police Spokesperson, a police camp was set up to

rescue the hostages at Ubauro area

in Ghotki, more than 150 bandits attacked the police camp at night. Five

policemen were killed during the police encounter in Ghotki.

There was a fight between the dacoits and the police in Ubauro’s Kacha, as a result of which, 5 policemen

including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto,

SHO Deen Muhammad Laghari, SHO

Abdul Malik Kananger and two constables were martyred while three

officials were injured. During the attack, a gang of over 50 robbers had

taken control of the warehouse and

blocked the entrances to the warehouse. A heavy contingent of police

was sent to Kacha area, while the police also faced difficulties after the

robbers took over the front. Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)

and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari has strongly condemned an

attack on police party by criminal elements in Kacha area near Rawanti

town of Ghotki district.

In a statement issued from Media

Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, the

Chairman of PPP expressed deep

grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five police officials including

the DSP and two SHOs in the incident. “I salute to Shaheed DSP Abdul

Malik Bhutto, Shaheed SHOs Deen

Muhammad Laghari and Abdul Malik Kamangar and two policemen

Shaheed Salim Chachar and Shaheed

Jatoi for sacrificing their lives in the

line of duty and my heart goes out to

the families of martyrs”, he added.