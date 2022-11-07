ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education
and Professional Training Rana
Tanveer Hussain has offered 80
fully funded scholarships (Undergraduate & Graduate) to Syrian students under various programs and mainly in the fields
including medicine, dentistry,
engineering, physical, natural
& applied sciences, agriculture,
education and etc.
He offered these scholarships during his productive bilateral visit to Arab Republic of
Syria on invitation of Dr. Darem
Tabba, Minister of Education,
Syria, a press release on Sunday said. Rana Tanveer Hussain’s visit was a follow up visit
of Syrian Education Minister to
Pakistan last year.
During his visit , Rana Tanveer
Hussain held meetings with
Hussein Arnous, Prime Minister of Arab Republic of Syria,
Mr. Bassam Bashir Ibrahim,
Minister of Higher Education,
Mr. Namir Habib Makhlouf, Governor Homs and Mr. Mahmoud
Zanubua, Governor Hama, Syria.
The Syrian prime minister
while conveying his felicitations
and best wishes for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned
that Pakistan is a brotherly
country which stood by Syria
in its hard times. Minister Rana
Tanveer Hussain also conveyed
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s
best wishes to the Syrian premier and People of Syria.
During the meeting, which
was also attended by Syrian Education Minister and Pakistan’s
Ambassador to Syria, both sides
agreed to further strengthen
collaborations in the field of
Education, Skills and Scientific research. Besides, his visit
to Ministry of Education and
Ministry of Higher Education,
Federal Minister Rana Tanveer
Hussain also visited the Pakistan International School Damascus, which is considered as
one of the top ranked educational institute in Syria.
He, accompanied by the Syrian
Education Minister and Governor Homs, also visited the National Center for Distinguished
(NCD), Homs, where he was received and briefed by Dr. Hala Al
Dakkak, President of the Distinction & Creative Agency, Syria.
Federal Minister while appreciating the NCD residential
model aimed at selecting & nurturing the best talent, assured
that Pakistan will provide teachers in basic sciences to serve in
NCD for one year in response to
the request made by Dr. Hala.
Federal Minister Rana Tanveer, accompanied by Syrian
Education Minister and Governor Hama, also visited the Hama
Education Platform (HEP)
meant to deal with distance
educational learning operations, where he witnessed live
lectures being broadcasted on
Syrian Education channel.
Following HEP, the delegation also visited Industrial High
School of Hama, which is a TVET
sector training institute. Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain accompanied by his counterpart
Syrian Education Minister also
attended the launching ceremony of educational initiative “Iqra
(read)” at the Basic Education
School in Qatana City, Damascus.
During the delegation level
talks at the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher
Education, Federal Minister,
Rana Tanveer Hussain offered
80 fully funded scholarships
(Undergraduate & Graduate) to
Syrian side under various programs and mainly in the fields
including medicine, dentistry,
engineering, physical, natural
& applied sciences, agriculture,
education and etc. He also mentioned that out 20 slots out of 80
shall be offered at Pakistan’s top
ranked Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) with preference to
students from NCD, Homs.