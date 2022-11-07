Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Education

and Professional Training Rana

Tanveer Hussain has offered 80

fully funded scholarships (Undergraduate & Graduate) to Syrian students under various programs and mainly in the fields

including medicine, dentistry,

engineering, physical, natural

& applied sciences, agriculture,

education and etc.

He offered these scholarships during his productive bilateral visit to Arab Republic of

Syria on invitation of Dr. Darem

Tabba, Minister of Education,

Syria, a press release on Sunday said. Rana Tanveer Hussain’s visit was a follow up visit

of Syrian Education Minister to

Pakistan last year.

During his visit , Rana Tanveer

Hussain held meetings with

Hussein Arnous, Prime Minister of Arab Republic of Syria,

Mr. Bassam Bashir Ibrahim,

Minister of Higher Education,

Mr. Namir Habib Makhlouf, Governor Homs and Mr. Mahmoud

Zanubua, Governor Hama, Syria.

The Syrian prime minister

while conveying his felicitations

and best wishes for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned

that Pakistan is a brotherly

country which stood by Syria

in its hard times. Minister Rana

Tanveer Hussain also conveyed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s

best wishes to the Syrian premier and People of Syria.

During the meeting, which

was also attended by Syrian Education Minister and Pakistan’s

Ambassador to Syria, both sides

agreed to further strengthen

collaborations in the field of

Education, Skills and Scientific research. Besides, his visit

to Ministry of Education and

Ministry of Higher Education,

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer

Hussain also visited the Pakistan International School Damascus, which is considered as

one of the top ranked educational institute in Syria.

He, accompanied by the Syrian

Education Minister and Governor Homs, also visited the National Center for Distinguished

(NCD), Homs, where he was received and briefed by Dr. Hala Al

Dakkak, President of the Distinction & Creative Agency, Syria.

Federal Minister while appreciating the NCD residential

model aimed at selecting & nurturing the best talent, assured

that Pakistan will provide teachers in basic sciences to serve in

NCD for one year in response to

the request made by Dr. Hala.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer, accompanied by Syrian

Education Minister and Governor Hama, also visited the Hama

Education Platform (HEP)

meant to deal with distance

educational learning operations, where he witnessed live

lectures being broadcasted on

Syrian Education channel.

Following HEP, the delegation also visited Industrial High

School of Hama, which is a TVET

sector training institute. Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain accompanied by his counterpart

Syrian Education Minister also

attended the launching ceremony of educational initiative “Iqra

(read)” at the Basic Education

School in Qatana City, Damascus.

During the delegation level

talks at the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher

Education, Federal Minister,

Rana Tanveer Hussain offered

shall be offered at Pakistan’s top

ranked Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) with preference to

students from NCD, Homs.