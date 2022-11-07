MULTAN - Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed
about 150 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed Rs
3.1 million fine over spreading
smoke and environmental pollution in last month of October.
According to Assistant Director Environment, Hameed
Akhtar, the EPD teams had
inspected 273 brick kilns and
sealed 138 over violation while
imposed Rs 2.7 million fine.
Three FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln
owners in last month.
Likewise, inspection of 94
factories was made and 13
units sealed while over Rs five
lac fine was imposed during
above said period.
Four FIRs were also got registered against the industrial
unit owners over violation.
He said that the department
teams and city traffic police have
jointly raided against smoke
emitting vehicles and checked
1250 vehicles. Over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed to 274 vehicles over emitting smoke.
He said that every possible
steps were being taken to avert
from smog and to keep the Air
Quality Index (AQI) under control in winter season. District
administration and agriculture
department was taking action
against stubble burning to control pollution, he concluded.
MD WASA FOR SPEEDY REHABILITATION OF ROADS
Managing Director Water and
Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahoor Ahmed Dogar directed
officers concerned to rapidly
start rehabilitation work of
roads after the completion of
WASA projects.
During his visit to review
progress of different ongoing
projects here on Sunday, the
MD Wasa said that all development projects were being
completed keeping in view the
public facilitation. He directed
WASA officers, consultants and
contractors to start rehabilitation work of the roads affected
by the WASA-related projects.
Dogar said that efforts were
being made to “acquire funds
needed” from the provincial
government for repair and
renovation work at Nawabpur road. He said that the repairing of the Nawabpur road
would bring ease in people’s
lives as the traffic flow would
be uninterrupted after the
completion of the project.