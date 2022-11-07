Share:

MULTAN - Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed

about 150 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed Rs

3.1 million fine over spreading

smoke and environmental pollution in last month of October.

According to Assistant Director Environment, Hameed

Akhtar, the EPD teams had

inspected 273 brick kilns and

sealed 138 over violation while

imposed Rs 2.7 million fine.

Three FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln

owners in last month.

Likewise, inspection of 94

factories was made and 13

units sealed while over Rs five

lac fine was imposed during

above said period.

Four FIRs were also got registered against the industrial

unit owners over violation.

He said that the department

teams and city traffic police have

jointly raided against smoke

emitting vehicles and checked

1250 vehicles. Over Rs 1.7 million fine was imposed to 274 vehicles over emitting smoke.

He said that every possible

steps were being taken to avert

from smog and to keep the Air

Quality Index (AQI) under control in winter season. District

administration and agriculture

department was taking action

against stubble burning to control pollution, he concluded.

MD WASA FOR SPEEDY REHABILITATION OF ROADS

Managing Director Water and

Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahoor Ahmed Dogar directed

officers concerned to rapidly

start rehabilitation work of

roads after the completion of

WASA projects.

During his visit to review

progress of different ongoing

projects here on Sunday, the

MD Wasa said that all development projects were being

completed keeping in view the

public facilitation. He directed

WASA officers, consultants and

contractors to start rehabilitation work of the roads affected

by the WASA-related projects.

Dogar said that efforts were

being made to “acquire funds

needed” from the provincial

government for repair and

renovation work at Nawabpur road. He said that the repairing of the Nawabpur road

would bring ease in people’s

lives as the traffic flow would

be uninterrupted after the

completion of the project.