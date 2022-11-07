Share:

BEIJING-Chinese film “Home Coming” has mostly dominated China’s box office since its Sept. 30 release and has now seen its cumulative earnings hit 1.5 billion yuan (about 206.74 million U.S. dollars). It is currently the fifth-highest earner of the year at China’s box office, according to movie data platforms. The action drama stars Zhang Yi as a Chinese diplomat and revolves around the evacuation of Chinese nationals from a war-torn nation.

The top four titles on the yearly chart now are the war epic “The Battle at Lake Changjin II,” the comedies “Moon Man” and “Too Cool To Kill,” and the sentimental drama “Lighting up the Stars,” which generated 4.07 billion yuan, 3.10 billion yuan, 2.63 billion yuan, and 1.71 billion yuan, respectively. Box office tracker Maoyan expects “Home Coming” to complete its box office run with 1.58 billion yuan. To date, China’s 2022 box office total is about 27.9 billion yuan.