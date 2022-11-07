Share:

LAHORE -The first round of Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Corporate League has been completed. Five matches were played on the last day in the first round. UCS defeated UB Sports team by 25 runs in the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Batting first, UCS scored 168-8 with Zain Farooq (player of the match) and Brian Parker hitting 53 and 37 runs. Dr Manan Butt took 3 wickets while Faheem Mukhtar Butt and Arshad Butt took two wickets each. In reply, UB Sports team was restricted to 143 runs. Salman Sadiq scored 51 while Hammad Aziz and Ali Raza took 2 wickets each. In the second match, AMT defeated ICI Pakistan by 7 wickets. ICI scored 135-6 with Zohaib Shahid smashing 55 and Arsalan Pervaiz claiming two. AMT achieved the target losing 3 wickets with Waqas-ud-din hammering 45 and Ali Butt 44. Descon defeated FFC by 42 runs in the first match at Race Course Ground while in the second match, Meezan Bank defeated PCL by 6 wickets. Clearpath defeated TJ International by 9 runs in the match played at Valencia Cricket Ground. The quarterfinals will be played next week.