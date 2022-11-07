MUZAFFARGARH - At least four persons sustained
serious injuries due to brawl
between two groups over tree
cutting dispute in Gormani
town on Sunday.
According to police sources,
Ghulam Sarwar Jaglani has
used to grow abele trees at his
land in Qasbah Gormani, a suburb of Kot Addu. Nazar Abbas,
Muzaffar Khan, Muhammad
Tauqeer, Amir Hussain, Zawar
Hussain, Talib Hussain along
with some unknown persons
started cutting the tree.
On receiving the information, Ghulam Sarwar and his
sons went to stop them on
which they attacked on Ghulam Sarwar Jaglani as per
plan. The outlaws injured Ghulam Sarwar, Fida Hussain,
Qurban Hussain and Mujahid
Hussain with punches, sticks
and pistol butts.
The injured were rushed to
District Headquarters hospital where condition of Ghulam
Sarwar stated to be critical.
Police have registered a case
against 10 accused from both
the parties and started legal
proceedings