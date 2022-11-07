Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least four persons sustained

serious injuries due to brawl

between two groups over tree

cutting dispute in Gormani

town on Sunday.

According to police sources,

Ghulam Sarwar Jaglani has

used to grow abele trees at his

land in Qasbah Gormani, a suburb of Kot Addu. Nazar Abbas,

Muzaffar Khan, Muhammad

Tauqeer, Amir Hussain, Zawar

Hussain, Talib Hussain along

with some unknown persons

started cutting the tree.

On receiving the information, Ghulam Sarwar and his

sons went to stop them on

which they attacked on Ghulam Sarwar Jaglani as per

plan. The outlaws injured Ghulam Sarwar, Fida Hussain,

Qurban Hussain and Mujahid

Hussain with punches, sticks

and pistol butts.

The injured were rushed to

District Headquarters hospital where condition of Ghulam

Sarwar stated to be critical.

Police have registered a case

against 10 accused from both

the parties and started legal

proceedings