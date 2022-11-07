Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday urged the government to ensure immediate timely disbursement of historic Rs1.8 trillion Kissan package unveiled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to boost agriculture production.

Under the package, the government would provide free seeds to flood-hit farmers and scale down prices of fertilizers in addition to subsidise electricity for agricultural tube-well across the country. In a press statement issued here, Shahzad Ali Malik called for immediate implementation of the package so that hard hit growers and farmers could reap its benefits by sowing their crops timely besides meeting expenses for purchasing fertilizers, diesel, tractors and other inputs essentially required for proper cultivation. He further suggested that this gigantic package also must be disbursed to poor farmers under one window operation to alleviate their sufferings.

He said the best quality disease resistant free seed preferably Hi-Tech hybrid seeds should be given to flood affected farmers because the quality seed does matter for bumper crop production. He said Hi-Tech hybrid seeds not only increase yields per acre but also contributes a lot in enhancing profitability of farmers as well. He said this historic agricultural package was need of the hour in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict which badly disrupted the food and gas supplies adding miseries to the lives of millions of people of scores of countries around the globe especially south Asian. Recent devastating flood damaged sizeable standing crops besides killing their millions of livestocks and depriving them from their livelihood in addition to record displacement of 33 millions. The agriculture sector, he said, is backbone of our national economy which has now been accorded top priority by coalition government.

He said it’s good omen that interest free production loans will be extended at their doorsteps of poor farmers especially in flood affected arable areas.

Shahzad Ali Malik said if entire package is distributed timely without any hassles, it will not only bring agriculture revolution but Pakistan will also export its surplus food at their dictated rates.