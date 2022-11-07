Share:

Peshawar - The KP Minister of Forests, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Armar on Sunday said that the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is successfully following the slogan of ending injustice and corruption and real change. He expressed these views while talking to the elders and party workers of PK 69 Peshawar. He also condemned the assassination attack on PTI chief Imran Khan. The minister said that there is no room for violence in any society. He said that PTI is a public and democratic force which has not only brought the country out of crises and moved towards peace, but also practically initiated real change by establishing transparency and supremacy of merit in every sector. The minister said that corrupt elements have sunk the ship of the country, made the people suffer from unrest, inflation and unemployment and disappointed the youth. He said that Imran Khan is a sincere, honest, independent politician who can solve public problems. He expressed the hope that the people will fully support Tehreek- e-Insaf by responding to every order of Imran Khan and ending the violence.