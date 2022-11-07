Share:

ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League (AML)

chief Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that since the assassination attempt on the PTI chief

three days ago, a First Information Report (FIR) is yet to be

registered by the police authorities. The former interior minister and the PTI’s close ally made

these comments in a tweet. He

also maintained that there has

been no drop in the political

temperature. Commenting on

the suggestion of forming a judicial commission to probe into

the assassination attempt on

Imran Khan, he said judges are

highly respected but not investigative. “Incompetent, unpopular government has failed completely,” he added. Referring

to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s recent ban on Imran’s live speeches and press conferences, which

was reversed by the federal government, Rashid said that the

PEMRA’s “failed censorship is

a conspiracy against the media”. The deposed prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan

had suffered a bullet wound to

his leg on November 3 after a

gunman opened fire on his container as he was leading his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’. One

person had died in the incident,

while several members of the

PTI were injured.