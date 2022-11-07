ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League (AML)
chief Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that since the assassination attempt on the PTI chief
three days ago, a First Information Report (FIR) is yet to be
registered by the police authorities. The former interior minister and the PTI’s close ally made
these comments in a tweet. He
also maintained that there has
been no drop in the political
temperature. Commenting on
the suggestion of forming a judicial commission to probe into
the assassination attempt on
Imran Khan, he said judges are
highly respected but not investigative. “Incompetent, unpopular government has failed completely,” he added. Referring
to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s recent ban on Imran’s live speeches and press conferences, which
was reversed by the federal government, Rashid said that the
PEMRA’s “failed censorship is
a conspiracy against the media”. The deposed prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan
had suffered a bullet wound to
his leg on November 3 after a
gunman opened fire on his container as he was leading his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’. One
person had died in the incident,
while several members of the
PTI were injured.