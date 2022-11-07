Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has summoned a consultatory meeting of the party leaders at Zaman Park to discuss important matters.

Discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, yesterday, following a gun attack, PTI chief and former prime minister Khan was advised to take complete rest for two weeks, but the former prime minister has summoned party leaders for a meeting today.

The meeting will discuss the matters related to the registration of FIR into Wazirabad gun attack and recommendations will be sought from the lawyers regarding the scheduled protest outside the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and shifted to his residence in Zaman Park.

Khan was examined by a four-member medical team before leaving for his residence in Zaman Park. “There were four fragments of bullet in Khan’s body and shards from the right leg were removed,” the hospital said in a statement.