LAHORE - Clear contradictions have come
to light in two medical reports of
former prime minister and PTI
chairman Imran Khan, injured in
the assassination attempt in Wazirabad a couple of days back,
with confusion along with his
own confounded statements in
this regard.
According to the report of Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital, Imran
Khan has been hit by one bullet
each in both legs, while the report of Shaukat Khanum Hospital says that 4 bullet fragments
have been found in Imran Khan’s
right leg only and some small
fragments penetrated near the
knee bone Patella of the left leg.
As per details as mentioned in
the Shaukat Khanum Hospital report, an operation was conducted to remove bullet fragments from Imran Khan’s
thigh and shin of the right
leg. Two pieces were found
near the major blood vessel
in the right thigh. Two fragments were hit near the shin
of his right leg which caused
a fracture in the Tibia bone.
Four bullet fragments were
removed from Imran Khan’s
right leg and plastered on the
right leg.
According to the Jinnah Hospital administration, the bullet
hit Imran Khan’s right leg and
passed through, while the bullet hit the left leg and affected
the bone. As many as 16 injury
marks have been found on both
legs, says the report. Khan was
medically examined on Friday
last by a team of Jinnah Hospital doctors headed by Dr Sajjad
Hussain Goraia.
The aforementioned reports
of Dr Faisal Sultan of Shaukat
Khanam Hospital and the team
of Jinnah Hospital clearly contradict each other.
Also, contrary to the two medical reports, PTI chief Imran
Khan in his televised address
from the hospital on Friday had
claimed that he had been shot
at 4 times while Punjab Health
Minister Yasmin Rashid said
that Imran Khan had been hit by
2 bullets.
Briefing the media regarding the severity of the injuries sustained by Imran Khan
due to the bullets fired at him,
Dr Faisal Sultan had displayed
the X-Ray reports of Imran
Khan legs on the projector in
Shaukat Kahanam Hospital on
Friday evening.
The X-ray reports clearly
showed that there were two
bullet fragments present in
the right thigh near Femur
bone. Besides, two fragments
were also present in the lower part of the leg near Tibia
bone of the right leg. The X-ray
clearly showed that two bullet fragments slightly chipped
and fractured the Tibia bone
in right leg.
All of the four bullet fragments present in the upper
and lower part of the right leg
were removed through surgical procedure, according to Dr
Faisal Sultan.
Showing the X-ray of the left
leg, Dr Faisal had stated that
there were small fragments
present near the knee bone,
known as Patella, and that
these fragments were small
as compared to the fragments
penetrated in the right leg and
these fragments did not cause
any fracture or damage in the
left leg.
Meanwhile, PTI chairman Imran Khan has been shifted from
Shaukat Khanum Hospital to his
Zaman Park residence after remaining under ‘treatment’ for
three days.