LAHORE - Clear contradictions have come

to light in two medical reports of

former prime minister and PTI

chairman Imran Khan, injured in

the assassination attempt in Wazirabad a couple of days back,

with confusion along with his

own confounded statements in

this regard.

According to the report of Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital, Imran

Khan has been hit by one bullet

each in both legs, while the report of Shaukat Khanum Hospital says that 4 bullet fragments

have been found in Imran Khan’s

right leg only and some small

fragments penetrated near the

knee bone Patella of the left leg.

As per details as mentioned in

the Shaukat Khanum Hospital report, an operation was conducted to remove bullet fragments from Imran Khan’s

thigh and shin of the right

leg. Two pieces were found

near the major blood vessel

in the right thigh. Two fragments were hit near the shin

of his right leg which caused

a fracture in the Tibia bone.

Four bullet fragments were

removed from Imran Khan’s

right leg and plastered on the

right leg.

According to the Jinnah Hospital administration, the bullet

hit Imran Khan’s right leg and

passed through, while the bullet hit the left leg and affected

the bone. As many as 16 injury

marks have been found on both

legs, says the report. Khan was

medically examined on Friday

last by a team of Jinnah Hospital doctors headed by Dr Sajjad

Hussain Goraia.

The aforementioned reports

of Dr Faisal Sultan of Shaukat

Khanam Hospital and the team

of Jinnah Hospital clearly contradict each other.

Also, contrary to the two medical reports, PTI chief Imran

Khan in his televised address

from the hospital on Friday had

claimed that he had been shot

at 4 times while Punjab Health

Minister Yasmin Rashid said

that Imran Khan had been hit by

2 bullets.

Briefing the media regarding the severity of the injuries sustained by Imran Khan

due to the bullets fired at him,

Dr Faisal Sultan had displayed

the X-Ray reports of Imran

Khan legs on the projector in

Shaukat Kahanam Hospital on

Friday evening.

The X-ray reports clearly

showed that there were two

bullet fragments present in

the right thigh near Femur

bone. Besides, two fragments

were also present in the lower part of the leg near Tibia

bone of the right leg. The X-ray

clearly showed that two bullet fragments slightly chipped

and fractured the Tibia bone

in right leg.

All of the four bullet fragments present in the upper

and lower part of the right leg

were removed through surgical procedure, according to Dr

Faisal Sultan.

Showing the X-ray of the left

leg, Dr Faisal had stated that

there were small fragments

present near the knee bone,

known as Patella, and that

these fragments were small

as compared to the fragments

penetrated in the right leg and

these fragments did not cause

any fracture or damage in the

left leg.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Imran Khan has been shifted from

Shaukat Khanum Hospital to his

Zaman Park residence after remaining under ‘treatment’ for

three days.