Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that his party has nominated the accused persons in a gunfire attack, demanding to register the FIR against them.

Imran Khan held a meeting with the party leaders and legal team at Zaman Park, where a detailed review was done over the delay in filing an FIR of the Wazirabad incident. In the discussion, the orders given by the Supreme Court to the Punjab police for registering the FIR were also discussed.

The plaintiff, Zubair Khan Niazi told the meeting that the lawyers are sitting at the Wazirabad police station, but despite the SC’s order, no development took place, due to which, the application, in this regard, has been submitted online in the police complaint center.