ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information

and Broadcasting Marriyum

Aurangzeb on Sunday said

that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan wanted registration of a “false

and illegal” First Information Report (FIR) in the Wazirabad firing incident.

Imran Khan, who was a

foreign funded ‘Fitna’, had

been pressurizing the Punjab administration as well

as police for the purpose,

the minister said in a news

statement. She said the

goons of PTI had attacked

a police station in Gujrat

to ensure registration of

an FIR in accordance with

the will of Imran Khan. The

minister said Imran Khan

was adamant to get the

FIR registered as per his

own will because he wanted “rule of might” in the

country. She asked Imran

Khan to get FIR registered

as per law prior to holding

a presser which would be

full of allegations and lies.

“Imran Khan can hold

a presser for two hours

to churn out lies and hurl

allegations, but has not

been able to get the FIR

registered under his own

government (in Punjab)

despite the fact that the incident took place four days

ago,” she questioned.

Marriyum took a dig at

Imran Khan for failing to

get the FIR registered despite having his own government in Punjab. She

said the” foreign funded Fitna”, who had vowed

to get the nation “Haqeeqi Azadi” (Real Freedom),

could not get the FIR registered in a police station

of Wazirabad despite passage of four days.