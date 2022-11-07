ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information
and Broadcasting Marriyum
Aurangzeb on Sunday said
that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan wanted registration of a “false
and illegal” First Information Report (FIR) in the Wazirabad firing incident.
Imran Khan, who was a
foreign funded ‘Fitna’, had
been pressurizing the Punjab administration as well
as police for the purpose,
the minister said in a news
statement. She said the
goons of PTI had attacked
a police station in Gujrat
to ensure registration of
an FIR in accordance with
the will of Imran Khan. The
minister said Imran Khan
was adamant to get the
FIR registered as per his
own will because he wanted “rule of might” in the
country. She asked Imran
Khan to get FIR registered
as per law prior to holding
a presser which would be
full of allegations and lies.
“Imran Khan can hold
a presser for two hours
to churn out lies and hurl
allegations, but has not
been able to get the FIR
registered under his own
government (in Punjab)
despite the fact that the incident took place four days
ago,” she questioned.
Marriyum took a dig at
Imran Khan for failing to
get the FIR registered despite having his own government in Punjab. She
said the” foreign funded Fitna”, who had vowed
to get the nation “Haqeeqi Azadi” (Real Freedom),
could not get the FIR registered in a police station
of Wazirabad despite passage of four days.