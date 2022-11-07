Share:

KARACHI -Member of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Association Muhiyuddin Chawla said the other day that the country could move forward to development through collaboration between industries and academia. He was speaking, as chief guest, at a ceremony.

Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy, Founder Chairman of Dice Foundation America Khursheed Qureshi, Chairman of Dice Health USA,Sohail Hasan, Registrar of Dow University Dr. Ashar Afaq, Director of “Oric” Dr. Kashif Shafiq also spoke on the occasion.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof. Dr. Kartar Dawani and Prof. Nusrat Shah and a large number of other teachers and students were also present on this occasion.

Muhyiddin Chawla said that in 70s, he worked to make products under very difficult conditions. Educated youth could change destiny of the country by working hard, he added. The youngsters should work hard on their projects, every great work in the world has started on a very small scale. Vice Chancellor DUHS, Prof. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said research and inventions in Pakistan did not turn into a product. The main reason was the industry had no direct relationship with educational institutions, he said, adding if the project was to be adapted, it must become a part of the market in the form of industrial goods. He said the students that the main objective of Dice Health Exhibition was to motivate the students by presenting their projects so that they come to the industry and develop a family and become the reason for the development of the country.Dr. Khurshid Qureshi emphasized that the country would have to do a great thing on economic front. “ We can earn hundreds of billions of dollars from one product,” he claimed. He referred to Nur-E which was an electric car developed by the joint efforts of students from various universities of Pakistan, which had now involved experts from the auto industry around the world and it had undergone several trials.

It has also been successfully tested at a speed of 100 km per hour on the Lyari Expressway in Karachi. “I think this will be the second major achievement of Pakistan after becoming nuclear power,” he added.

He said that slogans and rallies would not make New Pakistan. But, he continued, the country would have be strengthened economically.

He said that the market capitalization of American car manufacturer Tesla was one trillion dollars.

After the opening ceremony, the chief guest cut the ribbon and formally inaugurated Dow Dice Health Exhibition.