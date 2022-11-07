Share:

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

They discussed long-standing deep-rooted bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which are strengthening with each passing day.

The recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and the support extended by leadership of Saudi Arabia were appreciated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Dar said the Ministry of Finance will continue to engage itself in further strengthening brotherly and friendly ties between the two countries.