LAHORE - House museums are very simple in­teraction with history manifesting architectural and historical legacy of those who changed the course of his­tory through their achievements in arts, literature, philosophy, politics and other aspects of life. The houses, fa­mous for their architecture, historical feat or being once inhabited by some great figures, are preserved for poster­ity to provide coming generations, the glimpses of life style and achievements of legendary persons. Like Emily Dick­enson Museum, Massachusetts, USA; Elbert Einstein’s apartment in Bern, Switzerland; Gaudi House – Museum, Barcelona, Spain; the Bronte Parson­age, Haworth, England; the Javed Man­zil in Lahore also boasts of its historic grandeur. An abode to great poet and philosopher, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal where he spent last span of his life and breathed his last on April 21, 1938, the Javed Manzil has been named after his son Justice ®Javed Iqbal.

Situated in the close proximity of Lahore Railway Station, the location of the house complements well to busy political life of Allama Muham­mad Iqbal who travelled extensively in length and breadth of the country dur­ing the movement for independence of Pakistan. Earlier, in possession of Jus­tice ® Javed Iqbal, the Javed Manzil acquired from him to turn into ‘Iqbal Museum’ on the occasion of cente­nary birth celebrations of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and declared it as a national monument in 1977. Born on November 09, 1877, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal is the greatest benefactor of the Muslims of sub-con­tinent who reminded them of their glorious past, awakening from deep slumber and motivating to win an independent motherland from Brit­ish colonial regime. Besides fertile thoughts and a rich mind, his revolu­tionary poetry served as a clarion call to the old and young alike who waged a freedom struggle under the dynam­ic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mu­hammad Ali Jinnah to win Pakistan.

Spanning over an area of seven kanal land, the four rooms of Javed Manzil (Iqbal Museum) that remained under the use of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, have been preserved to original form including the Bed, Drawing and Din­ning rooms. The belongings placed in the museum speak highly of the simple but graceful life style of the great poet, philosopher Allama Iqbal.

On the mantel above the fire place in the bed room, are placed photos of Sir Ross Masood, grandson of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and King of Afghanistan Mohammed Nadir Shah. One chair stands by the left wall opposite to bathroom with a spittoon, a dressing table, a wall-clock and some medi­cine used by the great poet, still part of the setting. “Allama Iqbal love for the Afghan nation, as reflected in his poetry, was boundless,” remarked Prof. Mazhar Moeen, former Princi­pal Oriental College, Punjab Univer­sity and Chairman Department of Arabic. “I feel that Iqbal’s admiration for Afghanistan was because of its being an independent state for Mus­lim in Asia.” Iqbal also penned down a travelogue; ‘Musafir yani Siahat Chandroza Afghanistan’ (Traveller: Few Days Travelling to Afghanistan) and its original manuscript is also pre­served in the museum.

Picture of Cordova Mosque, Spain placed in the drawing room on a man­tle-piece besides a simple six seats sofa also manifest great admiration of Al­lam Iqbal for the Muslims renaissance. Iqbal also has an honor of performing prayers at Cordova Mosque when he visited Spain, as it even today symbol­izes the glory of Islamic rule in Europe

Its architecture like most of the buildings of the glorious Muslim era in Europe, reflects finesses and grandios­ity of the Islamic art and culture.

Iqbal’s picture with teachers of Al Azhar University, Egypt is hung on one of the walls in the room and his son Ja­ved Iqbal is also seen in the memorable photo. The Dining Room houses a din­ning-table with six chairs, two cabinets and a dressing table. Two rooms, at the museum, showcase various glass-case­ments with original manuscripts of Allama Iqbal’s poetic and prose works that won him perennial renown. The first-editions of Bang e Dara, Baal e Ji­brael, Javed Nama, Zarb e Kaleem have also been displayed besides some per­sonal diaries, invitation letters and cor­respondence. Allama Iqbal’s education­al certificates and PhD degree from the German University are also exhibited for onlookers to seek inspiration from the visionary poet and philosopher.

“Iqbal Museum’ conserves and ex­hibits important phases of Allama Mu­hammad Iqbal’s life,” said Director Ar­chaeology Masood Ahmed Malik.

“This museum is a beacon of light for our younger generations. We are en­deavoring to preserve relics of poster­ity to make it more convenient for the visitors,” he stated. Another room in the museum, exhibits pictures of Dr. Iqbal’s wives; Karam Bibi, Mukhtar Begum and Sardar Begum. The youngest Sar­dar Begum was mother of Justice (R) Dr. Javed Iqbal and a daughter Munira Bano. Allama Iqbal had two children, Aftab Iqbal and Meraj Bano, with his wife Karam Bibi while no children with Mukhtar Begum. The three plaster-of-Paris models of Government College, Lahore (alma mater of Dr. Iqbal), Model Scotch Mission High School, Sialkot (school where Allama Iqbal got early education) and Iqbal Manzil, Sialkot (birth-place of Allama Iqbal) are also on display. On the entrance to museum, instead of main portico, a visitor is wel­comed by the life-size photos of Dr. Al­lama Muhammad Iqbal’s father Sheikh Noor Muhammad and mother Imam Bibi, before entering the room where carpets, dresses, garments and per­sonal effects are displayed. Dr. Iqbal’s spectacles, a wrist watch, an ash-tray, a ring, gold cuff-links, collars and bow-ties are also displayed providing an in­sight into the scholarly living of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.