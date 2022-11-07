Share:

The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) decided to crackdown on the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in view of the party’s announcement to close the exit and entry routes of Islamabad.

According to the official sources, the decision to crackdown on the leaders of the PTI was taken during an important meeting of the law-enforcement agencies the other night.

Arrest warrants for PTI leaders including Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq and Aamir Kiyani were obtained.

It was also decided to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur and Malik Amir Dogar.

The Rangers, FC and the federal police will patrol up to Islamabad Airport, and a stern action will be taken against those blocking the road to Islamabad Airport.

It was decided in the meeting that the Airport Road cannot be closed in any cost.

Moreover, the Punjab police were deployed around the General Headquarters (GHQ) in view of the PTI’s long march and the anti-establishment speeches of its leaders.

No group or political workers will be allowed to protest or stage a demonstration in front of the GHQ.

The Punjab police will stop any group or political workers from coming towards the GHQ.