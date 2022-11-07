Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge recused from the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s plea against FIA’s summons notice in the prohibited funding case on Monday.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of Lahore High Court excused himself from the hearing on the petition filed against summoning of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in FIA. He has sent the case file to the Chief Justice for fixing in another bench.

In his petition the PTI chairman has requested that the FIA inquiry into the alleged prohibited funding be quashed as illegal, adding that the summoning notice in FIA on November 7 should also be cancelled.

He further appealed to restrain FIA from conducting the inquiry till the final decision on the petition.