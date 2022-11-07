Share:

HYDERABAD-The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr Shahid Islam Junejo has said the best treatment facilities along with food were being provided to patients in both branches of the hospital. He said this while talking to doctors, nurses and paramedic staff who congratulated him for assuming the office of the MS here the other day.

Shahid Islam assured the employees of resolving their all genuine issues as he did in the past. The MS said he was happy that the hospital has an experienced director, administrator Abdul Sattar Jatoi and other senior officers who played important role in the development of the hospital by lending their skills and expertise. He said that with the support of senior administrative officers, he would hold a meeting with the Vice Chancellor soon so that the services of senior consultants could be hired for the hospital.

Moreover, Dr Shahid Junejo appointed Dr Shaukat Ali Lakho as AMS General and hoped that he [Dr Lakho] would play an important role in the construction and development of the hospital, besides resolving the problems of paramedical staff including doctors. The Director Admin and Finance Abdul Sattar Jatoi and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.