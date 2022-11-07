Share:

The first rainfall of the winter will likely to bring day temperatures down by 2-4 degree Celsius in the province, according to the weather department.

The Met Office had earlier predicted first winter rain with snowfall across the country from the weekend.

Met office said that a westerly wave will enter in the country on 04th November and expected to persist till 07th November.

The weather system will bring light to moderate rain with wind or thunderstorm in the width and breadth of the country.

Day temperatures likely to fall by 05 to 07 °Celsius in upper parts of the country including north Balochistan and 02 to 04 °C in southern parts of the country, according to the weather report.

Cold wave will likely to grip upper parts of Pakistan including north Balochistan after the passage of westerly wave.