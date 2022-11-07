Share:

The National Assembly on Monday approved the resolution, condemning the arrest of the Punjab Assembly's former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Lawmaker Sheikh Fayyazuddin has submitted a resolution, strongly condemning the arrest of the former deputy speaker and demanding the release of the former deputy speaker from the Punjab government.

The resolution stated that it is the opinion of the parliament that it is against the democratic traditions to gain political objectives by making the lawmakers of the opposition, victims of the ‘political vendetta’.