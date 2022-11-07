Share:

The recent election results in Israel only indicate a more ruthless approach towards Palestinians, devoid of any pretense. Tensions have been on the rise in recent times, and with Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahi sealing his return to power, there are concerns about the most right-wing government being formed in Israel’s history.

According to reports, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Not that Washington took any substantial measures to curb Netanyahu’s fascistic tendencies during his last tenure, relations had quite noticeably soured with the Obama administration as the former PM refused to even pretend to work towards a solution. Nentanyahu has clearly stated that he does not believe in a two-state solution, though it has to be said that this “solution” practically ceased to exist as illegal settlements continued to grow without any repercussions for Tel Aviv.

These election results come against the backdrop of soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians. On Thursday four Palestinians, including an assailant, were killed by Israeli forces in Israel-annexed East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

The fact of the matter is that right wing or not, differing ideological positions expressed by Israeli politicians over the future of the occupied territories makes little difference to policy, which is always dictated by the “security fears” of Israelis. As many Palestinian activists have pointed out, the difference between Netanyahu and defeated centrist incumbent Yair Lapid is only for the sake of optics. In fact, some argue that with Lapid gone, at least we can let go of the pretense that Israelis are interested in peace. It must be remembered that Lapid launched a three-day war in Gaza in which 49 Palestinians lost their leave, 17 of them children. Perhaps now the world will see that Netanyahu is not the exception, but just an unfiltered manifestation of the extreme and oppressive Zionist state.