Share:

Dera is mail khan - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that a new survey across the country would be launched by the start of next month in order to expand the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Talking to media persons here, he said an agreement has also been made with NA DRA for the purpose. He said that during the PTI era, the cards of 0.8 million deserving people were blocked however the present government has so far restored 40,000 to 45,000 blocked cards while work was in progress for remaining cards. The cards of government employees or those going abroad will not be restored, he clarified. He urged upon the citizens living below the poverty line to must participate in the new survey. Kundi said that Rs70 billion were allocated for the help and rehabilitation of flood-affected people under the BISP, out of which Rs59 billion had been spent so far. Similarly, for provision of healthcare facilities to pregnant women, the Programme is also going to be started. Moreover, he informed that under the BISP, one lac students were provided with educational scholarships so far across the country. Commenting on the firing incident on PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, he said many questions arose in the minds after the incident. He was of the view that instead of demanding action against the Prime Minister, Interior Minister and officer of national institution, the PTI should demand action against Punjab government and Punjab police where the incident was happened. Imran Khan always claimed that his party has provided best healthcare facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab during their rule then why he preferred to go Shaukat Khanum Hospital instead of any local hospital after the Wazirabad incident. Will ordinary citizens also get such facilities and protocols in the Cancer Hospital, he questioned. Kundi said Imran Khan should have to submit his evidences to Judicial Commission after the announcement of a judicial inquiry into the Wazirabad firing incident by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Replying to a question regarding Senator Azam Swati’s video leak, he said the debate over the matter should be ended as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has declared the video fake and edited after the forensic report. Faisal Kundi, who is also the Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said the local people would get good news about making the Dera Ismail Khan airport as an international airport within four months. He was in contact with the Minister for Civil Aviation for the purpose, he added. He said that he was making efforts to fulfil the deprivations of local people. In line with these efforts, the offices of different government departments have been restored in the district which were closed or shifted to other areas during the previous governments, he added. On the question of establishing a separate circle of WAPDA PESCO in Dera Ismail Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi said that after the formation of PESCO Board of Directors, the WAPDA team has also discussed about a separate circle. Dera Ismail Khan will soon get the status of a separate circle due to having three divisions. He said the offices of Press Information Department (PID), PTV, Associated Press (APP) and PIA Sales Offices have been restored in Dera Ismail Khan while the Zonal Office of National Bank will also be brought back soon. “We are trying to solve all basic problems of DI Khan in short term. I am extremely grateful to the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers for supporting the development and new projects of Dera Ismail Khan,” he concluded.