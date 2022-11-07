Share:

Islamabad-Following a nod from the federal government, National Transmission & Depatch Company (NTDC) will embark on the acquisition of 7,200 acres of land in various districts of Punjab for the installation of 2,400MW solar power plants.

The proposal to acquire land in three districts of Punjab for the installation of 2,400MW solar power plants has received the nod of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), official documents available with The Nation reveals. The CDWP that met with the Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in chair, in October, had granted approval to three projects related to land acquisitions in three districts— Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Jhang of Punjab province, said the source. As per the project documents, funds for the land acquisition are being provided by the federal govt and the land is being acquired through National Transmission & Depatch Company (NTDC). The installation of solar power plants will be done by the Alternative Energy Development Board. The projects for land acquisition will be completed during ongoing fiscal year 2022-23, said the documents.

It has been proposed decided that one 1,200MW and two 600MW solar generation plants will be installed in Punjab, the documents said. As per the projects documents, a total of 7,200 acres of land in three districts of Punjab will be acquired at the total estimated cost of Rs6.616 billion for the installation of 2,400MW solar power plants. For the installation of 1,200MW solar power plant in Layyah, 4,800 acres of land will be acquired at Sher Garh, tehsil Chobara, district Layyah, the source said and added that the estimated cost of the project is Rs2.658 billion.

Another 2,400 acres of land will be acquired at Trimmu, district Jhang for the installation of 600MW solar power plant. The total estimated cost of the PC-I for the acquisition of 2,400 acres of land for the project is Rs2.558 billion. Similarly, for 600MW solar power plant in Muzaffargarh, 2,400 acres of land will be acquired at tehsil Chowk Munda, district Muzaffargarh. The estimated cost of the land is Rs1.4 billion.