Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A person was

killed while six others

sustained injuries due

to a collision between a

rickshaw and van due to

overspeeding near Agosh

marriage hall in Kot Addu.

According to Rescue 1122

officials, a speeding passenger van collided with

a rickshaw near Kot Addu.

As a result, a person namely Muhammad Fayyaz s/o

Muhammad Riaz died on

the spot while six others

Muhammad Bilal, Fouzia

Bibi, Mudassar, Shamim

Akhtar, and Muhammad

Mumtaz sustained injuries. Upon receiving the

information, Rescue teams

rushed to the spot and

shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital after providing first

aid. City police station Kot

Addu has registered a case

and started investigation.