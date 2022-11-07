MUZAFFARGARH - A person was
killed while six others
sustained injuries due
to a collision between a
rickshaw and van due to
overspeeding near Agosh
marriage hall in Kot Addu.
According to Rescue 1122
officials, a speeding passenger van collided with
a rickshaw near Kot Addu.
As a result, a person namely Muhammad Fayyaz s/o
Muhammad Riaz died on
the spot while six others
Muhammad Bilal, Fouzia
Bibi, Mudassar, Shamim
Akhtar, and Muhammad
Mumtaz sustained injuries. Upon receiving the
information, Rescue teams
rushed to the spot and
shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital after providing first
aid. City police station Kot
Addu has registered a case
and started investigation.