Prompted and guided by self-interest, the world seems increasingly more centered to one’s own needs rather than leaving some space for others. The age-old diplomatic language is gradually becoming obsolete. Intentions are no longer sugar-coated. No longer is the focus on others’ sensitivities and sensibilities. Agreed, power has always been one of the main deciding factors in inter-state relationships. However, looking at events after 9/11, it seems strikingly clear that power is now the only deciding factor in inter-state or intra-state affairs.

Interfering in any other country’s internal affairs is no longer considered a diplomatic crime. Previously, the decisions taken behind closed doors about running the affairs of any ‘concerned’ country were kept confidential. Now the arguments of such nature are floated and responded to in the open. In this way, the world has become an open theatre. All are welcome to comment on each and everything. No more mincing of words as words do not matter anymore. You issue a policy statement to be retrieved the next moment. U-turns have become an international norm. No wonder the inner self-interests are being professed and pursued in such a transparent manner. In case, a statement backfires, all you need to do is to issue a corrigendum. Matter clarified. Let’s move on!

An example. Renegotiating China’s debt to Pakistan is none of America’s business, says Yun Sun. The Director of the China Program at the Stimson Centre would also like the US to not ‘bad mouth’ the Sino-Pakistan relationship. Daniel Markey of the US Institute of Peace, however, thinks ‘At some level, of course, it is our business as every now and then Pakistan goes to the IMF and other lenders.’ He feels that the US is justified in asking questions about the other forms of debts that Pakistan holds, including that from China.

Standpoints taken during debates at Think Tanks are usually considered as not-official. However, in this case, the two opposite positions on Pakistan’s debt burden should be taken as official positions of China and the US. Only a couple of weeks ago, had Secretary Blinken urged Islamabad to engage China on issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan could recover from floods quickly. China was quick to retort. Terming Pakistan as a genuine friend and brother in times of need, it desired from Washington to desist from passing unwarranted criticism on Sino-Pakistan cooperation.

Not only ‘my business’ is my business but ‘your business’ is also mine!

Other examples. India says that the illegally occupied territory of Jammu & Kashmir is its own business. So are Articles 370, 35-A and changing the demography in a disputed territory. Not only the treatment meted out to the minorities but also the firing of a cruise missile is purely its own business. Similarly, Crimea was Russia’s business. So is Ukraine. Surprisingly, no one seems to question the invasion anymore. China says its Belt and Road Initiative is its own business. So is Taiwan and its future. The US says it is not happy with CPEC and China’s other BRI projects around the globe. After withdrawing from Afghanistan, the US and NATO forces have stopped thinking of Kabul as their business. No one knows whose business the over four million Afghan refugees presently breathing in Pakistan are. Taliban are convinced that Afghanistan is their country and they are the legitimate rulers. Hence, it is their own business.

In no uncertain terms, Secretary Austin warned DPRK last week against a nuclear attack on the US or its allies. Such an eventuality would end Kim’s regime, he declared. Therefore, saving South Korea and Japan from a nuclear attack is America’s business. In doing so, Washington has decided to extend Vigilant Storm to ‘further bolster its readiness and interoperability.’ Secretary Austin has also vowed to continue working on options to protect the US and its allies in the region. In other words, safeguarding the interests and territorial integrity of all allies is America’s own business. On the other hand, the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile is apparently DPRK’s own business.

The United Nations is committed to maintaining international peace and security, developing friendly relations among nations and promoting social progress. In addition, protecting human rights and combating gender inequality is also its business. In the changing world order, perhaps the UN has also left these tasks to individual countries as these promised fields do not seem to be the Organization’s business anymore.

Pakistan is no exception to this ‘business’ business! Serious allegations are being levelled left, right and center as nobody’s business. Conspiracy theories are mushrooming. Maintaining law & order seems to be a non-issue. According to PTI, the coalition government has no business to rule. An apparently unending chaos has engulfed the country which seems nobody’s business. Long march is being converted into protests. Games are being played within the game. No one knows what is going to happen next. The people are losing confidence over Pakistan’s immediate future. Economic recovery has become a joke. Yet, the coalition government seems to be going strong. PTI feels that the entire nation wants early elections. However, the government in Islamabad is convinced that the decision on having early election is purely its own business.

The debate on the new COAS is likely to be over by the end of this month. One is at a loss to understand how such erstwhile sensitive matters also became everybody’s business. The civil bureaucracy has seemingly decided to keep watching the uncertain political developments as a silent observer. Eco-political scientists have passed on their roles to talk show hosts. Foreign Policy seems to be nobody’s business. The Courts seem to have decided what is their business and what is not. Last but not least, the military Establishment has decided to stay apolitical. Under the circumstances, it is difficult to say whose business Pakistan is right now. Hopefully, sanity prevails and those whose ‘business’ is Pakistan realize what Bryan Dorgan once observed. ‘You can delegate authority, but you cannot delegate responsibility.’