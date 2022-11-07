Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan has witnessed the havoc of an unprecedented torrential rain floods that inundated almost a third of the whole country under rain­water breaking all records of mega floods with cumulative damages of $14.906 billion. The country needs $16.261 billion to recover from the devastation. The relief efforts had largely focused on the provision of shelter, safe drinking water, food items, and health interventions amidst supply chain disruptions. The total damage so far is estimated at Rs 3.2 trillion (US$14.9 billion), total loss at Rs 3.3 trillion (US$15.2 bil­lion), and total needs at Rs 3.5 trillion (US$16.3 billion). The sectors that suffered the most damage is housing at Rs 1.2 trillion (US$5.6 billion); ag­riculture, food, livestock, and fisher­ies at Rs 800 billion (US$3.7 billion); and transport and communications at Rs 701 billion (US$3.3 billion). The transport and communications sec­tor have the highest reconstruction and recovery needs at Rs 1.1 trillion (US$5.0 billion); followed by agricul­ture, food, livestock, and fisheries at Rs 854 billion (US$4.0 billion), and housing at Rs 592 billion (US$2.8 billion). The provinces of Sindh and Balochistan account for approxi­mately 50 percent and 15 percent of recovery and reconstruction needs, respectively.The Ministry of Plan­ning, Development and Special Ini­tiatives has prepared a detailed Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) Report through its Flood Coordina­tion Cell, with the assistance of Asian Development Bank, the European Union, the United Nations donor agencies particularly with technical support of the United Nations Devel­opment Programme, and the World Bank whereas financial and technical support was from the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery