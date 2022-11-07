Share:

In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.

–Franklin D. Roosevelt

On November 7, 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was successful in securing a fourth term in office. He remains the only president to have done so in the history of the US. He rose above all challenges to emerge as one of the nation’s most beloved, influential and revered presidents. By the age of 31, he had contracted polio and was burdened with leg braces that eventually confined him to a wheelchair. Then, he was first elected for president back in 1932 and died during his tenure. During his presidency, he managed two of the world’s biggest crises; the Great Depression and WW2. In order to set a precedent, President Harry Truman proposed a law in Congress in 1947 according to which the president tenure would be limited to just two terms, and anything more is a breach of democratic norms.