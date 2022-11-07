Share:

LAHORE-Team Platinum Homes lifted the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by Dawn Bread after edging out Diamond Paints/SheikhooSteel by a narrow margin of 9½-9 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The Platinum Homes managed to win the title clash in the very last minute, thanks to Iranian player AmirrezaBehboudi for smashing in the match-winning goal for the Platinum Homes. For his excellent performance, Amirreza, who malleted excellent eight goals, was also handed ‘man of the final’ award.

The other key contributor from the winning side was Bilal Noon, who banged in a beautiful brace while they had also a half goal handicap advantage. Nicolas Antinori was also in sublime form and pumped in splendid eight goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted one goal, but they lost the final by just a half goal margin. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Dawn Bread defeated the FG/Din Polo team by 10-6½.

The chief guest of the final was Mrs. Tamiz Alam, widow of Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam. Other notables present on the occasion were Anwar Hussain, Executive Director of Dawn Bread, Omar Sadiq, President of Lahore Polo Club, Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Secretary, Executive Committee members Shah QubilaiAlam, Usman Haye, Agha Najeeb Raza and a good number of polo enthusiasts.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest handed over the prizes and trophies to the winners and top performers. Talking to the media, the players said that the final was very wonderful and full of excitement, which was fully enjoyed byeach and every spectator present there.

Speaking on this occasion, Aitzaz Ahsan said that he saw such an interesting final of polo, which made his heart happy. President of Lahore Polo Club Omar Sadiq expressed special thanks to Shah Rafi Alam’s family and sponsors Dawn Bread for sponsoring and making this prestigious event a huge success.