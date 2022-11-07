Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for collective efforts to deal with the issue of climate change.

He made the remarks during separate meetings with President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Prime Minister of Lebanon in Sharm al Sheikh on Monday.

The Prime Minister thanked the international community for extending help to the flood victims.

They also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

The foreign leaders expressed grief and sorrow over the death and destruction caused by floods in Pakistan.

Talking to the Indonesian President, the Prime Minister thanked him for immediately sending ships of edible oil to Pakistan.

The Indonesian President said Pakistan is a brotherly country and it will be pleasure for us to extend every possible help to it.