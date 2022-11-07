Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Egypt to participate in the “Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” today (Monday).

This summit is taking place as part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

The Prime Minister will also participate in other high-level events as a speaker, including the UN Secretary General’s roundtable to launch ‘Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan’, and the ‘Middle East Green Initiative Summit’, today, being hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

At the invitation of Egyptian Presidency of COP-27, the Prime Minister will co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities”, tomorrow.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the summit.

The COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan and millions more in other parts of the world are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said, as Chair of G-77, he will urge the world to deliver on its commitment on climate finance and loss and damage fund.

He said the COP-27 being held in Egypt can be a watershed in humanity's fight against climate change and global warming.

The Prime Minister said extreme climatic events in Pakistan and Horn of Africa this year have showcased globalisation of climate change.

He said without financial support, the developing countries will continue to remain exposed to multifarious threats of climate change.

The Prime Minister said our post-disaster needs assessment has shown that Pakistan's journey to recovery and rehabilitation can be held back by public debt, rising international energy and food prices and lack of access to adaption funds.

He said we are asking for climate justice and the world should treat Pakistan as a case study.