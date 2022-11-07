Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Secretary General of Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm Al Sheikh.

They discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interest and agreed on strong cooperation to prevent the devastating effects of climate change.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Arab League Charter and Secretary General's determination to achieve it.

Earlier, on arrival at Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.