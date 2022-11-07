Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday expressed the commitment to complete the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The Premier was talking to Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in Egypt on Monday on the sidelines of the COP 27 summit.

The Prime Minister said COVID-19 pandemic, global recession and the recent flash floods have adversely affected pace of Pakistan’s economic recovery.

He said we have changed our budget estimates for immediate support and rehabilitation of flood victims.

Acknowledging the cooperation of IMF, the Prime Minister expressed the commitment to complete the latest IMF programme.

He hoped that the COP27 summit will be a milestone in achieving climate justice.