Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has

said that he would urge the world, as

Chair of G-77, to deliver on its commitment on climate finance and loss

and damage fund, as he arrived at

the Red Sea city of Egypt, Sharm El

Sheikh, to participate in the ‘Sharm ElSheikh Climate Implementation Summit’. The summit, inaugurated yesterday, will continue till November 18.

On his Twitter handle, the prime

minister said without financial support, the developing countries

would continue to remain exposed

to the multifarious threats of climate

change. “We are asking for climate

justice,” the prime minister posted

in a tweet prior to his departure to

Egypt to participate in the “Sharm ElSheikh Climate Implementation Summit” being held on November 7-8.

“The world should treat Pakistan

as a case study,” he further stressed

referring to the recent devastating floods in the country. The

“Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit” is taking

place as part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

The PM is accompanied by

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari, cabinet members and

other senior officials from Foreign Office and Ministry of Climate Change.

Prime Minister Shehbaz

will also co-chair, along with

his Norwegian counterpart, a

high-level roundtable discussion on “Climate Change and

the sustainability of vulnerable

communities” tomorrow.

He will participate in other

high-level events as a speaker, including the UN Secretary

General’s roundtable to launch

the ‘Early Warning Systems for

Executive Action Plan’, and the

‘Middle East Green Initiative

Summit’, being hosted by Saudi

Crown Prince Mohammad bin

Salman.

The Prime Minister is also

scheduled to hold bilateral

meetings with several world

leaders on the margins of the

summit.

One year on from hosting the

COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom has handed over the presidency of the United Nations

Climate Change Conference to

Egypt as world leaders meet at

Sharm el Sheikh for COP27.

The UK’s Presidency of COP26

made progress on each of its

four goals of: mitigation (reducing emissions), adaptation

(helping those already impacted by climate change), finance

(enabling countries to deliver

on their climate goals) and collaboration (working together to

deliver even greater action).

Most importantly, if countries

which agreed to the Glasgow

Climate Pact deliver on their

commitments to phase down

coal power, halt or reverse deforestation and speed up the

switch to electric vehicles, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees is still possible.

This will be critical for preventing devastating climate impacts and protecting vulnerable

countries like Pakistan.

At COP26 the UK pledged

£55m in financial support to Pakistan to assist with building climate resilience and tackling climate change. This support is in

addition to £26.5 million provided by the UK government

and £30m donated by UK citizens to provide relief following

this year’s devastating floods.

Having handed over the Presidency, the UK is maintaining its ambitious goals on climate change. This year the UK

is launching the ‘Accelerating to

Zero Coalition’ which will promote the use of more electric

cars worldwide.

The UK is also initiating the

‘Forest and Climate Leaders’

Partnership’ to halt and reverse

forest loss and will be working

with developed countries to increase the availability of climate

finance to the countries such as

Pakistan.

At the opening of the procedural session of the event, President of COP26 Alok Sharma

handed over the presidency of

the conference to COP27 President Designate Sameh Shoukry,

who is also foreign Minister of

Egypt. In his opening address,

new President of COP27 and

Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry urged countries to deliver on the promise

of the 100 billion dollars climate aid to developing nations.

He welcomed the new

sub-agenda item on funding for

loss and damage which creates

for the first time, space for the

discussion on the critical issue

of funding arrangements to respond to the adverse effects of

climate change.

Sameh Shoukry said the current mobilization efforts raised

many concerns, as 100 billion

dollars a year pledge has not

yet been implemented and the

finance available focuses on

mitigation, not adaptation and

the most of it is based on loans.

He said, “we cannot continue

like this.”

The conference will continue

till 18th of November.

At the COP 27, countries come

together to take action towards

achieving the world’s collective

climate goals as agreed upon

under the Paris Agreement and

the Convention. Heads of States

and Governments are also attending the conference.

Nearly 15,000 COP27 participants from 90 countries are attending the summit