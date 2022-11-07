Share:

Lahore-Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and party’s Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza alleged on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was politicising the attack on his long-march in Wazirabad for political gains.

In a statement issued here, he said his own party’s coalition government in Punjab failed to provide security to the march participants.

The MPA said Imran Khan was playing a dangerous game by defaming the institutions.

Meanwhile, PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed on Sunday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to misuse the law and get undue benefit from it.

In a statement issued here, he said the Punjab government failed to get registered a case of attack on Imran Khan and his long march due to attitude of the PTI chairman. He said the largest province of the country had been facing administrative crisis.

He called upon the chief justice to form a full-court commission to investigate the attack long march in Wazirabad.