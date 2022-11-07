Share:

LAHORE -President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated Pakistan cricket team for their performance in a crucial super stage fixture against Bangladesh and notching a place in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

On his Twitter handle, the President expressed the hope that the Men in Green would also win the next fixtures. He also lauded the bowling spell of Shaheen Afridi, who took four wickets. “Well done! Exceptionally talented and lucky Pakistanis. Allah Shukar, we make it to the semifinals. Great bowling by Shaheen Afridi, you are a gem. God knows we needed this good news to uplift us. Good luck to the green shirts for the semifinals. Inshallah, we will win,” Dr Alvi tweeted.

The Prime Minister, while appreciating the national team, in a tweet, said that it was a big moment for all. He also lauded the Netherlands cricket team for their win against South Africa. “Big moment. Congratulations to all of you. Well played, Pakistan and Netherlands,” he said.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal has also appreciated the national cricket team, saying they put in their best efforts throughout the mega event, which yielded fruits in shape of their qualification in the World Cup semifinals. “I wish them the best for upcoming fixtures and hope that they will win that too and lift the coveted World Cup.”