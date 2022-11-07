Share:

The celerity portrayed by state and citizens alike in “voicing concerns” against the remarks by Mr Biden begs credence. With the western vicinity of Pakistan, domestic political polarisation at its crescendo and radical political parties gaining substantial pre-eminence in the electoral landscape of the country, one might not strive to contemplate the catalyst for concerns of Mr Biden. Moreover, the foreign office has shown alacrity in condemning the “unintended” aspects of statements.

IRFAN UL HAQ CHISHTI,

Kamalia.