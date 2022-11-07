LAHORE - PTI chairman Imran Khan Sunday announced to resume the
protest march from coming
Tuesday from the place where it
had to be called off last Thursday
owing to gun attack on his container. In a televised addressed
from Shaukat Khanum Hospital,
the PTI chairman said that party’s vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be leading
the long march from Wazirabad
to Rawalpindi where the party
caravans from across the country will converge for onward
march towards Islamabad.
Imran said he would himself
lead the long march from Rawalpindi onwards, but he would
be addressing the march participants on a daily basis while
sitting in Lahore. He said the
protest march may reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days depending
on the situation.
He urged his followers to join
the protest in large numbers as
it was time to achieve real freedom from slavery. “Slave nations
cannot rise”, he affirmed, adding
that it was the turning point in
country’s history.
The PTI chairman welcomed
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s
decision to announce the constitution of a judicial commission
to probe the Wazirabad incident
though he also raised questions
over transparency of the investigations in the presence of the
three persons he had nominated
as the accused.
“What will the judicial commission do when the three persons I have named continue to
hold their positions? They are
the ones who will be heading
the institutions which are supposed to investigate the incident”, he said, adding that he had
demanded the resignations of
prime minister, the interior minister and a military officer for a
transparent investigation.
PTI chairman also called for
constitution of a judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya.
Talking about the firing incident at Wazirabad, Khan said it
all happened according to a set
pattern involving the surfacing
of a video accusing him of committing blasphemy. “Following
this, a journalist affiliated with a political party brought it
into limelight. It was then
followed by press conferences addressed by
Maryam Safdar, Marriyum
Aurangzeb and Javed Latif- all of them saying I had
committed blasphemy,” he
maintained. Khan questioned how the interview
of the accused was leaked
despite PTI having its government in Punjab. “When
we ask the police [about
it], they say they were under pressure. When we
asked the IG, he said it was
hacked,” Imran said, expressing Punjab government’s helplessness in the
matter. He moaned that
FIR of the incident was not
being registered for the
last three days though the
PTI had its own government in Punjab. He said
it was his right to get an
FIR registered in the name
of three persons he considered were responsible
for the murder attack. He
maintained that he was the
leader of the biggest political party and an ex-PM
and if he could not get an
FIR registered then what
would be the fate of the
common man. He revealed
that Punjab police was reluctant to file an FIR unless he removed the military official’s name from
it. Condemning the alleged
objectionable video leak of
party Senator Azam Swati.