LAHORE - PTI chairman Imran Khan Sunday announced to resume the

protest march from coming

Tuesday from the place where it

had to be called off last Thursday

owing to gun attack on his container. In a televised addressed

from Shaukat Khanum Hospital,

the PTI chairman said that party’s vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be leading

the long march from Wazirabad

to Rawalpindi where the party

caravans from across the country will converge for onward

march towards Islamabad.

Imran said he would himself

lead the long march from Rawalpindi onwards, but he would

be addressing the march participants on a daily basis while

sitting in Lahore. He said the

protest march may reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days depending

on the situation.

He urged his followers to join

the protest in large numbers as

it was time to achieve real freedom from slavery. “Slave nations

cannot rise”, he affirmed, adding

that it was the turning point in

country’s history.

The PTI chairman welcomed

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s

decision to announce the constitution of a judicial commission

to probe the Wazirabad incident

though he also raised questions

over transparency of the investigations in the presence of the

three persons he had nominated

as the accused.

“What will the judicial commission do when the three persons I have named continue to

hold their positions? They are

the ones who will be heading

the institutions which are supposed to investigate the incident”, he said, adding that he had

demanded the resignations of

prime minister, the interior minister and a military officer for a

transparent investigation.

PTI chairman also called for

constitution of a judicial commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya.

Talking about the firing incident at Wazirabad, Khan said it

all happened according to a set

pattern involving the surfacing

of a video accusing him of committing blasphemy. “Following

this, a journalist affiliated with a political party brought it

into limelight. It was then

followed by press conferences addressed by

Maryam Safdar, Marriyum

Aurangzeb and Javed Latif- all of them saying I had

committed blasphemy,” he

maintained. Khan questioned how the interview

of the accused was leaked

despite PTI having its government in Punjab. “When

we ask the police [about

it], they say they were under pressure. When we

asked the IG, he said it was

hacked,” Imran said, expressing Punjab government’s helplessness in the

matter. He moaned that

FIR of the incident was not

being registered for the

last three days though the

PTI had its own government in Punjab. He said

it was his right to get an

FIR registered in the name

of three persons he considered were responsible

for the murder attack. He

maintained that he was the

leader of the biggest political party and an ex-PM

and if he could not get an

FIR registered then what

would be the fate of the

common man. He revealed

that Punjab police was reluctant to file an FIR unless he removed the military official’s name from

it. Condemning the alleged

objectionable video leak of

party Senator Azam Swati.