The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors have closed the entry and exit points of Islamabad in protest against PTI chief Imran Khan’s assassination attempt during a long march in Wazirabad.

PTI workers have blocked the main highway in protest on the Motorway (M2) near the New Islamabad Airport. Protestors have closed Rawat, Shamasabad, Bakery Chowk, Khanna Pul, and Main Expressway near Koral and Thaalian by burning tires.

While the Taxila road from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad has also been blocked.

The closed roads by PTI workers at various places in Rawalpindi have caused problems for the citizens. The movement of traffic has been disturbed in the federal capital due to closures at various points.

On the other hand, the Islamabad police, in a tweet, has said that troops of the capital police and the Rangers have been sent to Lahore and Peshawar after protesters blocked the Islamabad motorway.

In another tweet, the capital police said that it would take action against those who would be involved in staging protests without permission in the federal capital.

A statement from the capital police has alerted the citizens including students and patients that they may face inconvenience in transit as the leaders of a political party have announced to block roads. The police have also appealed to contact ‘15’ before starting travel and get updates about the situation on the roads.