ISLAMABAD - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman
said Sunday that PTI’s long march had
‘failed’ and it could not be revived now.
Addressing a press conference in
Islamabad, Fazl — who is also the
chief of the Pakistan Democratic
Movement (PDM) — asked the coalition government to ‘not show any
mercy to PTI Chairman Imran Khan
and his party’ following the turn of
events in the wake of the assassination attack on Khan. “I ask the government to be strict. No one should
be allowed to toy with Pakistan.
There will be no leniency with them
now,” the PDM chief said, adding
that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is ready to deal with PTI.
Speaking about the assassination
attempt on Khan, Fazl said: “A new
drama was plotted. When the news
first came, we were worried and expressed sympathy. But now we’ve
realised that [Imran Khan] has left
Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan behind in acting.” The JUI-F chief added
that the PTI chairman had lost sympathy after the drama he staged. He
questioned the number of bullets
fired at Khan, those that hit him, and
whether he was hit on both legs.