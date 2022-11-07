Share:

ISLAMABAD - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

said Sunday that PTI’s long march had

‘failed’ and it could not be revived now.

Addressing a press conference in

Islamabad, Fazl — who is also the

chief of the Pakistan Democratic

Movement (PDM) — asked the coalition government to ‘not show any

mercy to PTI Chairman Imran Khan

and his party’ following the turn of

events in the wake of the assassination attack on Khan. “I ask the government to be strict. No one should

be allowed to toy with Pakistan.

There will be no leniency with them

now,” the PDM chief said, adding

that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is ready to deal with PTI.

Speaking about the assassination

attempt on Khan, Fazl said: “A new

drama was plotted. When the news

first came, we were worried and expressed sympathy. But now we’ve

realised that [Imran Khan] has left

Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan behind in acting.” The JUI-F chief added

that the PTI chairman had lost sympathy after the drama he staged. He

questioned the number of bullets

fired at Khan, those that hit him, and

whether he was hit on both legs.