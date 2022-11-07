Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top brass on Monday asked Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to tender his resignation from the post over the matter of PTI senior leader Azam Swati’s objectionable video.

The parliamentary party meeting of the PTI and joint opposition was held in Senate, where the parliamentary committee has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, while the meeting also expressed reservations about not getting the FIR registered against the nominated accused persons in the gunfire attack.

The notification stated that as per the application of the affected party, FIR should be registered on an immediate basis to bring culprits to justice. The committee has backed the four demands put forward by the PTI chief [Imran] in his press conference. Moreover, the committee also condemned the inhumane behaviour with senior PTI leader Azam Swati.