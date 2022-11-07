Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwigs on Monday revised the party’s long march for the third time as now the march will be resumed on Thursday.

Earlier, addressing to media, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi went on to say that Punjab Chief Minister has said many times before that he stands by Imran Khan’s side, on which there is nothing to doubt at. Talking about the long march, Shah Mahmood said that the country’s masses will get benefit from the PTI’s movement.

Expressing his gratitude to the countries, who inquired about the PTI chief’s health, Shah Mahmood said that he has talked with the Turkish Foreign Minister, who presented the offer to Imran Khan to get his medical treatment in Turkey.