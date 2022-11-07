Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will protest today (Monday) against the attack on the party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan in Punjab’s Wazirabad during the long march.

As per details, PTI will take out a protest rally from LOS Road to Governor House Punjab under the leadership of provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal.

A peaceful protest will be recorded outside the Punjab Governor House against the attack on Imran Khan. The rally will be attended by all party workers including the Youth Wing and the ISF.

On the other hand, Islamabad police have directed political forces to seek prior permission from the local administration for protest.

Political forces are advised to take prior permission and protest at the designated spots, the Islamabad police said.

The protestors have been warned of arrests in case of any protests without permission. The police said the protestors have been identified and arrests will be made soon.

The police said they will monitor the motorway to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Earlier, it emerged that the law enforcement agencies decided to launch a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and received arrest warrants of several central leaders.