LAHORE - In what has now appeared as an

unprecedented practice in Punjab’s

civil bureaucracy, the Punjab government on Sunday extended the

leave period of Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal for one more

month as the said officer is not willing to work with the current political dispensation in Punjab.

This is the third extension granted to Kamran Afzal since he proceeded on leave over two months

back owing to a non-congenial relationship with the incumbent Punjab government. According to the

official notification, in continuation

of the departmental orders issued

on 16-10-2022 , 30,-09-2022 and

08-09-2022, the chief secretary has

been granted a 30 days extension in

his leave period starting from November 07 till December 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, in continuation of another departmental orders issued on

similar dates Chairman Planning &

Development Board Punjab Abduallah Sumbal will continue to look after

the routine work of the office of CS

Punjab as caretaker Chief Secretary

Punjab in addition to his own duties

during the leave period of Kamran Ali

Afzal. Following his repeated abortive attempts to pull out of the job,

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal

proceeded on 14 days leave in the

month of September handing over

charge of the post to chairman P&D.

In the last two and a half months, Kamran Ali Afzal had made several requests to the federal government to

get him transferred from Punjab as

he was not feeling comfortable working with the PTI and PML-Q’s coalition government in Punjab. Kamran

requested his transfer from Punjab at

least three times to get a new responsibility in the federal government.

Also, the chief secretary had personally met with the Prime Minister

in the month of September and made

a request for his transfer. But he was

advised to stay put in his current position until his successor is appointed. Earlier, in a letter to the federal

government, Kamran had excused

himself to continue working as chief

secretary due to his personal reasons.

It was pretty obvious that Kamran Afzal does not feel comfortable

working with the Punjab government; but contrary to what the CS

thinks, Chief Minister Ch Parvez

Elahi had earlier stated that he had

no objection working with the Kamran as he enjoyed a very pleasant working relationship with him.

He had also desired to retain him

as Punjab’s top bureaucrat. But, on

the other hand, Kamran Afzal is visibly reluctant to work with the new

chief executive after losing his say

on matters regarding appointments

and transfers of senior officials. Afzal also has in his mind Chaudhry

Parvez Elahi’s consequential statements against the Chief Secretary and

then IGP on the floor of the Assembly

during the presentation of the provincial budget in June this year.

Meanwhile, post the assassination

attempt on Imran Khan amid Azadi

March on Thursday last week, the

incubment IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar

has also requested the federal government to pull him out of Punjab. IG

Punjab is facing a backlash after the

delay in the registration of FIR of the

attack on ex-premier Imran Khan.

In his written request to the Secretary Establishment Division, Faisal

Shahkar stated that he was unable to

continue his duties as IG Punjab due

to personal reasons. The request also

said that it was impossible for him

to continue on his current assignment, therefore, his services should

be withdrawn from the province and

placed at the disposal of the federal

government. Faisal Shahkar was under immense pressure from the center and Punjab on the registration of

FIR of the attack on Imran Khan. The

PTI which is the coalition partner of

the current Provincial government

has raised concerns over the conduct

of IG Punjab on the issue. Vice president Shah Mehmood while talking to

media representatives on Saturday

said that the conduct of IG Punjab

is non-satisfactory and he is under

pressure from someone that there’s a

delay in registration of the FIR.