LAHORE - The Punjab Police regretted on Sunday Shah
Mehmood Qureshi’s
words about the police
uniform. A spokesperson said the Wazirabad
attack on long march
participants was painful, and the police had
heartfelt sympathies
with people who died
and injured. But levelling of any allegations
against the police was
incomprehensible.
Spokesperson Punjab Police said that use
of derogatory remarks
against the uniform of
Punjab Police (worn
by thousands of martyrs) by senior politician Shah Mahmood
Qureshi was very sad.
The spokesperson said
that extra care in cases related to sensitive
national and political
disputes is not a new thing. In the recent past,
requests for charges such
as insulting national institutions and religious sentiments had been filed
against various political
and national leaders. He
said that leaders of Shah
Mahmood Qureshi’s party
were also included among
these political leaders. He
said the police were performing their duties above
all political and group interests. He hoped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
chairman would take notice of the party leader’s
disrespect shown to the
police uniform.