LAHORE - The Punjab Police regretted on Sunday Shah

Mehmood Qureshi’s

words about the police

uniform. A spokesperson said the Wazirabad

attack on long march

participants was painful, and the police had

heartfelt sympathies

with people who died

and injured. But levelling of any allegations

against the police was

incomprehensible.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that use

of derogatory remarks

against the uniform of

Punjab Police (worn

by thousands of martyrs) by senior politician Shah Mahmood

Qureshi was very sad.

The spokesperson said

that extra care in cases related to sensitive

national and political

disputes is not a new thing. In the recent past,

requests for charges such

as insulting national institutions and religious sentiments had been filed

against various political

and national leaders. He

said that leaders of Shah

Mahmood Qureshi’s party

were also included among

these political leaders. He

said the police were performing their duties above

all political and group interests. He hoped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

chairman would take notice of the party leader’s

disrespect shown to the

police uniform.