Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways would

receive the first batch of 46

new coaches from China on

December 15 which would

not only upgrade the current rolling stock but also

provide modern traveling

facilities to the passengers.

“Out of the total 230 coaches, 46 will be provided as

completely built units and

the remaining 184 to be

manufactured in the county

by the department’s engineers and technical staff

under the supervision of the

Chinese experts,” an official

told APP. He said the coaches would have the capacity

to run at the train’s speed

of 160 kilometres per hour

and the teams of Pakistan

Railways were in China for

the inspection of the prototypes of the coaches as well

as the modern high-capacity

wagons. The official said the

experts of China were also

proving training to the technical staff of Pakistan Railways on the manufacturing

of such rolling stock. He said

Pakistan Railway was planning to upgrade the dilapidated track as the KhanpurKotri section was not fit for

high-speed train operation

while most of the Main LineI (ML-I) parts were fit for

the 120km per hour train

operation. “After the completion of the ML-I project

under the China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC),

the entire ML-1 track would

have the capacity to bear

the rolling stock operations

at the speed of 160km per

hour,” he added. He said

that under another similar

nature contract, a Chinese

company would manufacture 800 freight wagons and

20 brake wagons.