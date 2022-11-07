SARGODHA - The first winter
rain lashed different parts
of the division including
Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and other areas of
Sargodha city, turning the
weather cold and forced
citizens to wear warm and
cozy clothes. In Sargodha,
the rain-wind-thunderstorm of light to moderate
intensity started on Sunday morning, as per the
forecast by the Pakistan
Meteorological Department (PMD) which continued with strong winds.
The first winter rain forced
the citizens to take out
woollies, blankets, quilts
and other accessories to
keep them warm and prevent themselves from the
seasonal diseases especially cough and flu. The
demand for warm clothes
was also increased after
the current rain. The PMD
had forecast the onset of
winter season with a rain
spell starting from the
weekend was likely to persist until November 7.