SARGODHA - The first winter

rain lashed different parts

of the division including

Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and other areas of

Sargodha city, turning the

weather cold and forced

citizens to wear warm and

cozy clothes. In Sargodha,

the rain-wind-thunderstorm of light to moderate

intensity started on Sunday morning, as per the

forecast by the Pakistan

Meteorological Department (PMD) which continued with strong winds.

The first winter rain forced

the citizens to take out

woollies, blankets, quilts

and other accessories to

keep them warm and prevent themselves from the

seasonal diseases especially cough and flu. The

demand for warm clothes

was also increased after

the current rain. The PMD

had forecast the onset of

winter season with a rain

spell starting from the

weekend was likely to persist until November 7.