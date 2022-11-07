Share:

RAWALPINDI- On the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators and illegal buildings are being sealed.

According to RDA spokesman, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA under its ongoing operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings conducted raids and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. As many as 146 illegal buildings including 100 shops at Banni stop, Mori Ghazan area on Chakri Road, one residential under-construction building at Gulraiz Housing scheme Rawalpindi, booking offices of two illegal private housing schemes at Moza Thalian near new airport Islamabad and commercial market Rawalpindi and 40 illegal shops on Girja and Chakra roads were sealed during last two weeks.